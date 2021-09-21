Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $37.05 on Monday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

