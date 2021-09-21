Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE CNR opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 383,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

