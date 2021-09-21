$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. IBEX posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

IBEX stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $316.46 million and a PE ratio of 143.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.