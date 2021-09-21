LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.47

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.47 and traded as low as $16.67. LCNB shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 39,290 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.93.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LCNB by 72.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LCNB by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

