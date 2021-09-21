BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $47.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.