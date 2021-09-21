Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CLLNY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

