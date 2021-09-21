Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FMNB shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 7,262 shares of company stock valued at $109,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $422.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

