Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.58

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.58 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.47 ($0.05). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on OGN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Origin Enterprises to an “add” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £4.14 million and a PE ratio of 18.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

