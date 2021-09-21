SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.06

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.06 and traded as low as C$10.88. SunOpta shares last traded at C$11.03, with a volume of 84,404 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 target price on shares of SunOpta in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

