Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Grows By 27.8%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $485.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after buying an additional 220,587 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

