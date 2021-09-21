Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $63.21 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

