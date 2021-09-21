eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $17.86 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $40.42.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

