Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$158.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$152.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$147.53.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$146.01 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$161.15. The stock has a market cap of C$103.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,153,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.88, for a total transaction of C$181,019,728.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,565,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,913,267,005.28. Insiders sold 6,177,795 shares of company stock valued at $996,047,951 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

