Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:WATR opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.42) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,142.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 926.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. Water Intelligence has a 12-month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,394 ($18.21). The firm has a market cap of £216.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

