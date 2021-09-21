Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:WATR opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.42) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,142.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 926.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. Water Intelligence has a 12-month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,394 ($18.21). The firm has a market cap of £216.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56.
Water Intelligence Company Profile
