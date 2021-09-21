Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stabilus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.33 ($82.75).

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM opened at €58.20 ($68.47) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €65.99 and its 200-day moving average is €65.83. Stabilus has a one year low of €45.74 ($53.81) and a one year high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.