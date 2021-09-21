Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.
LOMA stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $845.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.
