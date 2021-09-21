Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

LOMA stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $845.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

