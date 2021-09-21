Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $116.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of VC opened at $94.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

