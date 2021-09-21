Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Securities

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE:THO opened at $106.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.10. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

