Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of WKCMF opened at $176.75 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $89.90 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.67.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

