Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,280,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $15,102,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

