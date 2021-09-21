Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

ARKO opened at $9.67 on Monday. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arko by 10.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the second quarter worth $37,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

