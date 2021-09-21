Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.53

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.53 and traded as low as $23.71. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 44,197 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $379.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

