The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $29.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $847.46 million, a PE ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 2.60. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after buying an additional 162,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

