Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.11.

ATUS opened at $25.16 on Monday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

