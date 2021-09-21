Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $988.36

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 988.36 ($12.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,028 ($13.43). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.33), with a volume of 3,433 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £360.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,028.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 988.36.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

