Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$2.78. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 7,035,719 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on BTE. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88.

In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08. Insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,920 in the last three months.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

