Barclays Initiates Coverage on Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of RTBBF stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

