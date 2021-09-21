Barclays Initiates Coverage on Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of RTBBF stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.
Rathbone Brothers Company Profile
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.