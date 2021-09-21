Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 86,728 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 1,156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93). Analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.