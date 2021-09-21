Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRTA. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.36.

PRTA opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,405. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

