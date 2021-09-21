STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.71

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.71 ($38.48) and traded as high as €40.30 ($47.41). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €38.89 ($45.75), with a volume of 3,781,608 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.04 ($47.11).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.71.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.