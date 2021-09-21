Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VTNR stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $358.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $1,496,027.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

