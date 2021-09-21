XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 857,300 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. XPEL has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Equities analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,011,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,359,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in XPEL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in XPEL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

