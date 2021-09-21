Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce sales of $83.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.02 million and the lowest is $82.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $84.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $353.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.41 million to $355.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $361.70 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after buying an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $800.57 million, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. Carriage Services has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $48.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

