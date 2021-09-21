Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

