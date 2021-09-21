Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$30.50 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CGC. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.79.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $13.52 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $51,282,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after buying an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after buying an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

