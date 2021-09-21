Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPI. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.02 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

