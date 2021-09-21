JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $65.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

