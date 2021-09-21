NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.78.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$22.81 on Monday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$14.97 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.04.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.