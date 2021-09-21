Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at National Bankshares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.78.

GRT.UN stock opened at C$92.46 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$71.66 and a 1-year high of C$94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

