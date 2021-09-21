Head to Head Survey: Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIM pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.42 $226.00 million $1.93 10.03 TIM $3.35 billion 1.62 $357.68 million $0.75 14.93

TIM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telephone and Data Systems. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 3.34% 3.17% 1.41% TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telephone and Data Systems and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 3 1 2.80 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus price target of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 53.49%. TIM has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.32%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than TIM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats TIM on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

