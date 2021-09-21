Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Financial Comparison

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II alerts:

31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Newmark Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Newmark Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A Newmark Group 25.07% 32.63% 8.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Newmark Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmark Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Newmark Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Newmark Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Newmark Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Newmark Group $1.91 billion 1.31 $80.06 million $0.93 13.76

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Summary

Newmark Group beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.