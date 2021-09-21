Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Million

Brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post $5.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $2.84 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $41.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $23.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $45.51 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $81.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,581 shares of company stock valued at $985,416. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 105,210.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

