Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Rezolute alerts:

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $8.23 on Friday. Rezolute has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 21.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. bought 34,482,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.