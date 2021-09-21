Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target lowered by Truist from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

CWH stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.33. Camping World has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Camping World by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Camping World by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Camping World by 17.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Camping World by 4.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Camping World by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

