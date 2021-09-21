BMO Capital Markets Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$70.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CSFB lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.50.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$61.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.76. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$65.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

