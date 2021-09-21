BMO Capital Markets Lowers Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $61.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE PFGC opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.