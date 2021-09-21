Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $197.87 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.43 and a 200-day moving average of $219.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,823,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $620,871,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Union Pacific by 41.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 163,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,956,000 after purchasing an additional 47,984 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.3% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

