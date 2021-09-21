JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.26

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $7.46. JMP Group shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 107,052 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $148.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 5,725 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $34,407.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,002 shares of company stock valued at $370,049. 59.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JMP Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

