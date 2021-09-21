BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.85

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.85 and traded as high as $30.89. BAE Systems shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 163,709 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAESY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BAE Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.