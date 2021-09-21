BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.85

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.85 and traded as high as $30.89. BAE Systems shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 163,709 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on BAESY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.