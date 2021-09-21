General Electric (LON:GEC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.98

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 101.07 ($1.32). General Electric shares last traded at GBX 101.07 ($1.32), with a volume of 364 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get General Electric alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous dividend of $0.01. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.36%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.